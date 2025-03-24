Posted: Mar 24, 2025 1:52 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 1:52 PM

Ty Loftis

On Friday evening, officers responded to a phone call in Ochelata in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, they spoke to Benjamin Grace, a fifth grade teacher at Caney Valley Schools, who is accused of committing the felony act of assault with a dangerous weapon.

An affidavit states that Grace told officers he was watching a Christian movie with the victim while in bed. When she asked Grace why he had a blanket in between his legs, Grace said she accused him of using the blanket to do inappropriate things. Grace said he then got upset and asked her to leave. When the victim wouldn't leave, Grace stated he grabbed a pistol and pointed it at the bed. Grace told officers he shot a round at the headboard next to where the victim was lying in an attempt to get her to leave. The victim did so once the shots were fired.

The victim stated the two were in bed watching a movie when she asked Grace if she could play some Christian music at a low volume to fall asleep. She says this is when Grace got mad and asked her to leave. The victim states Grace left the room to throw things and came back in the room at which time he got the gun from the bed side table. The affidavit states she heard the loud gunshot and thought she was dead as it made her right ear ring.