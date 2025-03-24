Posted: Mar 24, 2025 3:02 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2025 3:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

A $5,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts of America will be used to help with scholarships for Pinewood Derby cars and assist with uniform and day camp costs for Cub Scouts.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts Executive Director Philip Wright and Osage Hills District Executive Summer Lamb.

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts serves the youth of northeastern Oklahoma with the mission to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Scout Law.

The Cherokee Area Council Boy Scouts won the Bellman Award in 2024, recognizing the council's accomplishments in sustainability. Their recycling program recycled over 40,022 pounds in 2024. Other accomplishments for last year include having 18 scouts achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and being number one in the state in female diversity.

“Our local council has a rich history in the community preparing young people for their futures,” Taylor said. “It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to further invest in our youth.”

Wright said, “We are so honored and humbled to receive the support of the Arvest Foundation.”