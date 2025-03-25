Posted: Mar 25, 2025 2:03 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2025 2:03 AM

Tom Davis

The Senate has unanimously approved legislation expanding educational opportunities for members of the Oklahoma National Guard. Senate Bill 31, by Sen. Carri Hicks, creates the “Oklahoma National Guard CareerTech Assistance Act,” providing tuition assistance for Oklahoma Guard members enrolling in programs leading to licensure or certification, making vocational education more accessible and affordable.

SB 31 now moves to the House of Representatives for further consideration. Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, is the House principal author.