The Interstate Farm and Home Show features the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling, and home decor. Event organizer Tina Romine says there will be lots of new and interesting items and vendors.
Romine says the show happens on the campus of Coffeyville Community College.
Everyone who attends will get a free goodie bag and be eligible to win $500, which will be given away on both days of the show. The show runs from 1 to 7 on Friday and then from 8:30 to 4 on Saturday. Parking and Admission are free.