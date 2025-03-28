Posted: Mar 28, 2025 10:59 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 10:59 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma State Representative Judd Strom was our sole lawmaker on this week's Capitol Call Powered by Phillips 66 on KWON on Friday.

Strom said that this was one of the busier weeks in the state Capitol. House members were busy on the floor of the House, presenting bills, debating bills, asking questions on bills and then voting yes or no.

"Most of the year we're not actually on the floor, but we were there this year or this this last week. And this was the deadline," said Strom, adding, "You've got 100 representatives who really want to get their legislation off and they're fighting to get that time on the floor. And to get those bills across the finish line, we started in the House of Representatives. I think we had one thousand six hundred bills and we passed four hundred and thirty eight bills off the floor of the House."