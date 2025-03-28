Posted: Mar 28, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County man has landed in jail after allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend with the metal portion of a chain that was attached to her purse. Louis Roach is being charged with a felony count of domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

An affidavit states that officers arrived on scene in reference to an assault in progress. They spoke with the victim, who stated Roach showed up at the residence and when she asked Roach to leave, he wouldn't and began going through her things. It is alleged Roach poured cereal on the victim and hit her with the metal chain portion of her purse. Roach then ran out the back door. The victim called 911 and officers did observe injuries consistent with the ones the victim described.