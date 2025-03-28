Posted: Mar 28, 2025 3:25 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

The risk for severe weather increases across our listening area late Saturday night.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer has more

There are some areas of uncertainty, including how much storm coverage will be, whether storms will be surface-based or not, and consequently, how much of a threat overnight tornadoes will be during this time frame. Continue to listen to your Bartlesville Radio stations as the details become more certain.

It is a good idea to make sure you have three ways to receive weather warnings - including KWON Weather Text, a battery powered radio set to your favorite Bartlesville Radio station and the Bartlesville Radio app on your iPhone or Android device- ready to go, just in case.