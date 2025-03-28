Posted: Mar 28, 2025 5:52 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2025 7:02 PM

Brian McSweeney

Day one of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show was a big hit with a great turnout at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College.

Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM, the Mighty 690 KGGF AM and Bartlett Co-op Association partnered with around 100 participating vendors from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas, bringing together both the residential and agricultural world.



Door Prize Winner for Friday

A private wine tasting for two from Wyldewood Cellars won by Donna Corne

A 50 pound bag of Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Mark Krenz

A 50 pound bag of Shawnee Mills Dog Food from Coffeyville Feed and Farm won by Joe Brooks

A Lewis Cattle Oiler cup from Lewis Cattle Oiler won by Robert Cook

A gray ball cap from Livestock Risk Service won by Dan Jenkins

A hand cream gift set from Mary Kay - Kathy Langley won by Jennifer Umbarger

A Scentsy gift set box from Melissa Kastle Scentsy won by Joyce Pennington

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge tickets won by Melila Law

Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium tickets won by Russell Durham

And the Grand Prize of $500 from KRIG won by Ed Baker

The second day of the Inter-State Farm and Home Show will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Nellis Hall on the campus of Coffeyville Community College and will end at 4 p.m.



Whether you are looking for the latest agricultural products and equipment, landscaping and general remodeling ideas – or home décor, lifestyle services and tasty treats – this is a must-visit event. Many vendors will have cash and carry items, which can be purchased during the show.



KWON AM 1400/93.3 FM/95.1 FM, 100.1 KYFM, KRIG 104.9 FM, KGGF 690 AM, KGGF 104.1 FM and KUSN 98.1 FM will be broadcasting live from the Inter-State Farm and Home Show. Meet local radio personalities, plus Charles Moll and Charles Miller from Tech Talk on Saturday.



There will be more door prizes and giveaways from local vendors – including one more $500 cash prize, tickets to Branson shows, Oklahoma City attractions, the Kansas City Zoo and more!