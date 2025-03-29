Posted: Mar 29, 2025 2:54 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2025 2:54 AM

Tom Davis

The potential for severe storms will increase later today, with the main timing window in northeast Oklahoma from this evening into early Sunday morning.

There are some areas of uncertainty, including how much storm coverage will be, whether storms will be surface-based or not, and consequently, how much of a threat overnight tornadoes will be during this time frame.