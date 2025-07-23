Posted: Jul 23, 2025 12:55 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 12:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Independence, Kan. man is facing a felony charge after allegedly eluding police.

29-year-old Lance Cheshire was charged on Monday with endangering others while eluding police, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, transporting an opened container of an intoxicating beverage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on July 20, the Caney Police Department was in pursuit of a vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 and W. 600 Rd. traveling southbound, before Cheshier allegedly stopped in Dewey.

Cheshier allegedly admitted to police that he had been drinking and multiple alcoholic containers were recovered from the vehicle. Authorities also recovered a metal pipe with black residue.

Cheshier will appear in court again on July 25 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.