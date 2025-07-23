Posted: Jul 23, 2025 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 23, 2025 2:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board President has announced he will be resigning effective immediately. Justin Turney, who is also the Pastor of Pawhuska's First Baptist Church, has taken that same position at Talihina's First Baptist Church. Turney had been a pastor in Pawhuska for more than seven years and was less than six months away from completing his first term on the school board.

Turney says when his family first arrived in Pawhuska, the community made them feel right at home. Turney says they got involved in several activities and leaving is bittersweet.

David Cash was Pawhuska's superintendent when Turney was elected to the school board. He was also a part of hiring the current superintendent, Chris Tanner. Turney said he always tried to put the district first when making key decisions.

Turney's last sermon at Pawhuska's First Baptist Church will be this Sunday, but Turney says Pawhuska will always have a special place in his heart.

The school board will now work with Tanner to fill Turney's spot on the board until next year's election when that position will be permanently filled.