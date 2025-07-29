Posted: Jul 29, 2025 4:08 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2025 4:08 AM

Matt Jordan / Tom Davis

A traffic stop on Highway 75 near Bartlesville leads to a drug arrest.

This week a Bartlesville K9 officer made a traffic stop on a Honda Sedan. The Sedan was seen traveling 78mph in a posted 70mph zone. Officers made contact with the driver and while one officer spoke to the driver, the K9 was deployed.