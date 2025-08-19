Posted: Aug 19, 2025 1:12 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 1:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Students at Pawhuska Public Schools started the academic year on Thursday and if they didn't already know, they quickly learned of a noticeable change in this year's cellphone policy. A mandate handed down from the State says students can't use their phones or any other electronic devices while on campus.

After much consideration, Pawhuska Superintendent Chris Tanner explains how the district is handling the issue.

Tanner said if the students were to turn in their electronic devices to the office and they got lost or damaged, the school would be held liable. This is a law that has been put into effect for a year, but Tanner says he believes the sunset law will be lifted and it will become state law effective next year.