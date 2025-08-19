Posted: Aug 19, 2025 2:39 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2025 2:39 PM

Brian McSweeney

Cooper Dog Park held their Dog Days of Summer Pool Party on Sunday at Frontier Pool.

According to Cooper Dog Park President Katy Rushing, 42 dogs attended the event. Along with a chance for dogs to swim in the pool, the event also raffled off multiple items from a handful of businesses.

Cooper Dog Park received $460 in funds from Sunday's party. Turnout and figures from the event will be discussed at Cooper Dog Park's next meeting on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at Crossing 2nd.