Posted: Aug 22, 2025 9:24 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 9:24 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a fairly short meeting planned for Monday morning.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss and possibly approve a contract for installation of a communication monopole tower at the new Emergency Operations Center on Bison Road.

Additionally, a fiber broadband service contract is on the agenda for Washington County District 3.

The commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.