Posted: Aug 22, 2025 9:57 AMUpdated: Aug 22, 2025 10:50 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet is in full swing as we approach fall. Appearing on Community Connection, Majic Iacono, rehearsal director and teacher, and students Cassidy DeWitt and Lorelei Lanham said they are happily busy with taking in new students, holding auditions for The Nutcracker and Ballet on 2nd Street: A sneak peek of the ballet, Dracula.

Majik said the Bartlesville Civic Ballet is always taking in new students saying, "Our academy supports it's a civic ballet academy. Part of our mission is to be involved in the community and to have the community be involved in our ballet." She added, "This gives an opportunity not just for dancers in school, but also for former professionals or students who have graduated college to come back or students who are currently in college to come and dance with us."

Auditions for the 50th anniversary of The Bartlesville CIvic Ballet's production of The Nutcracker is Saturday, August 23rd.

You can get a peek at Dracula, the ballet on September 19th at Ballet on 2nd Street in the large room at Cooper and Mill on 2nd Street in Bartlesville. This is a family-friendly night out in support of our local 2nd Street businesses! Enjoy a magical evening filled with Ballet-themed activities for all ages with Dracula Treats and beverages at each participating location:

Ballet on 2nd Tickets:

$30 per person

$50 per couple

$75 per family

Participating businesses:

Cooper & Mill

Crossing 2nd

A Few Doors Down

Frank & Lola's

Marigold's Bookstore

Moxie on 2nd