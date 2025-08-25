Posted: Aug 25, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 10:08 AM

The Bartlesville Police Department's Community Block Party is set for September 27, from 11am to 2pm in downtown Bartlesville.

Appearing on KWON's City Matters program, Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ikelberry said, "It's grown over the years and we're really happy. And there's going to be something for everybody this year."

The block party starts at the police department at 615 South Johnstone and wraps around Silas street by the library over to Unity Park where the big cook-off will take place.

There will be emergency vehicles, children's games, free food and food vendors as well as sponsored food vendors this year. The party will also feature a live DJ, tours of the police department, pony rides, a photo booth, canines and a drone demonstration.

As for the Cook Off, Captain Daniel Elkins said there will be a wider variety of categories. He said, "In the past, we've had ribs and chicken. We're still going to have those two categories this year, but we were switching up our third category. We went from cook's choice now to a hamburger category."