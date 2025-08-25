Posted: Aug 25, 2025 1:21 PMUpdated: Aug 25, 2025 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Chairman of the Board, Charlie Cartwright said delays to the annex project are happening because change orders are having to take place. As a result, this has caused a tight timeline for offices to be moved to their new location. Dalton Higgins with Higgins Construction explains the logistical musical chairs of moving each department around.

Higgins went on to say that as of now, the treasurer's office will be moved into the annex by Wednesday, October 29. He said that is pushing things very close for their office and work that goes on beginning in November.