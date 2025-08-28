Posted: Aug 28, 2025 2:16 AMUpdated: Aug 28, 2025 3:36 AM

Tom Davis

An 18-year-old motorcyclist from Claremore was killed Wednesday evening following a high-speed rear-end collision on County Road EW 450 near East Russell Drive, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B.

Authorities say Joseph G. Bethea was riding a 2014 Yamaha YZF-R6 westbound behind a 2013 Nissan Quest driven by May Chang, 33, of Collinsville. Bethea was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck the back of Chang’s vehicle around 6:44 p.m.

Bethea received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified. Chang was also injured in the crash but survived. No passengers were involved in either vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.