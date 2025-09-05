News
Washington Co.
Posted: Sep 05, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 1:55 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 5 Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
TODAY: Friday, September 5
- Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway
- Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)
- Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot
- Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway
- Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway
Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the Washington Co. Free Fair Friday starting at 11am brought to you by: Tri County Tech, Truity Credit Union, Mid America Feed, Farm and Ranch, Bartlett CO-OP, Arvest Bank, American Heritage Beef Company, Union State Bank, Bartnet Ip, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Roman's Outdoor Power, Apex Clean Energy, and Lajuana Duncan, Oklahoma Farm Bureau.
Saturday, September 6
Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Friday, September 5**
Bartlesville FFA
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Dewey FFA
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
