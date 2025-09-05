Posted: Sep 05, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 1:55 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!

TODAY: Friday, September 5

Farmer’s Fraction Breakfast 7:30 AM-10:30 AM – Dewey FFA Food Trailer in Breezeway

Moon Pie Eating Contest 5:00 PM – Pavilion (sponsored by Coapan Truck Stop)

Classic Car Cruise 6:00 PM-8:00 PM – Fairgrounds North Side Parking Lot

Free Root Beer Floats & Farm Bureau Meet and Greet 6:30 PM - Breezeway

Pedal Pull 7:00 PM – Breezeway

Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live from the Washington Co. Free Fair Friday starting at 11am brought to you by: Tri County Tech, Truity Credit Union, Mid America Feed, Farm and Ranch, Bartlett CO-OP, Arvest Bank, American Heritage Beef Company, Union State Bank, Bartnet Ip, Totah Communications, Totel CSI, Roman's Outdoor Power, Apex Clean Energy, and Lajuana Duncan, Oklahoma Farm Bureau.

Saturday, September 6

Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room

Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion

Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway

Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM

North Room Cafeteria Schedule

**Friday, September 5**

Bartlesville FFA

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Dewey FFA

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

**Saturday, September 6**

Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread

Copan Aggies