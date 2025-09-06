Posted: Sep 06, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 1:53 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!

TODAY: Saturday, September 6

Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room

Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion

Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway

Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM

North Room Cafeteria Schedule

**Saturday, September 6**

Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club

Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread

Copan Aggies

Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM