Posted: Sep 06, 2025 12:00 AMUpdated: Sep 05, 2025 1:53 AM
2025 Washington County Free Fair Sept 6 Events
Tom Davis
The Washington County Free Fair is September 2-6, at the Washington County Fairgounds in Dewey with a a brand-new theme: Having a Blast!
TODAY: Saturday, September 6
- Cupcake Wars 2:00 PM - Fairgrounds North Room
- Ice Cream Sundae Bar 5:00 PM - Pavillion
- Stomp Rocket Challenge 5:30 PM - Breezeway
- Boston James Concert 6:00-9:00 PM
North Room Cafeteria Schedule
**Saturday, September 6**
Bartlesville Indian Women’s Club
Lunch: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Indian Tacos and Fry Bread
Copan Aggies
Supper: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM
