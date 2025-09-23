Posted: Sep 23, 2025 3:05 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 3:05 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata High School is introducing a new mentorship program, and are looking for people to join the program.

To be a mentor, applicants must be 21 years or older and pass a background check through Nowata Public Schools. Mentors are asked to commit two hours per month, preferably over a one-year involvement period.