Nowata County News
Posted: Sep 23, 2025 3:05 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2025 3:05 PM
Nowata High School Launching Mentorship Program
Brian McSweeney
Nowata High School is introducing a new mentorship program, and are looking for people to join the program.
To be a mentor, applicants must be 21 years or older and pass a background check through Nowata Public Schools. Mentors are asked to commit two hours per month, preferably over a one-year involvement period.
Activities for the position include one-on-one check-ins, goal setting, career exploration, job shadowing and attending school events.
