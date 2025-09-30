News
Posted: Sep 30, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Sep 30, 2025 10:02 AM
Lankford Issues Video Statement About Possible Government Shutdown
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's senior senator, James Lankford, issued a video statement Tuesday morning on the looming federal government shutdown.
Lankford says senate Republicans want to keep the government open to continue negotiations on the budget, but Democrats are blocking that effort.
If a deal is not reached in the senate by Tuesday's deadline, the federal government will shut down at midnight Eastern time.
