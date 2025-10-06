Posted: Oct 06, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 1:49 PM

Brian McSweeney

An Oologah man is facing criminal charges after allegedly possessing methamphetamine.

33-year-old Traton Vanderpool was charged on Monday with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Oct. 3, authorities allegedly approached Vanderpool due to an outstanding warrant in Nowata County. Vanderpool allegedly admitted to police that that he had needles in his pockets. During a search, authorities allegedly found two syringes filled with methamphetamine.

Vanderpool will appear in court again on Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $1,000.