Osage County
Posted: Oct 06, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 2:18 PM
Osage Co Commissioners Have Standard Meeting
Ty Loftis
The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.
At that meeting, the board signed a resolution that makes changes so that fairground funds will be in compliance with the chart of accounts. District three commissioner Charlie Cartwright explains in further detail.
A REAP grant application in the amount of $200,000 was also signed for district two. This will assist ditch work and other road improvements in the Summit and Timberwood Estates area.
There was one utility permit for district one.
