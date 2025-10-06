Posted: Oct 06, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 06, 2025 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning for the first time in October and took care of several items of business.

The commissioners selected Guy Engineering to continue inspecting bridges in the county through March 2028. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says Guy Engineering has been working with the county for several years and provides the best reporting and information on which bridges need attention.

Additionally, the commissioners approved to contract with Brown Plumbing to replace outdated shutoff valves at the Washington County Detention Center and conveyed the former fire department building in the Oak Park neighborhood of Bartlesville back to the city. The structure is no longer being used by the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 a.m.