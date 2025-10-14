Posted: Oct 14, 2025 3:14 PMUpdated: Oct 14, 2025 3:14 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) is warning about fraudulent messages to taxpayers about approved claims and requests for banking or personal information to process payments.

The message shows that a refund has been processed and approved and provides a link to provide payment information.

OTC Executive Director Doug Linehan said, “The OTC will never send unsolicited text messages to provide personal data, banking details, or payment information…Anyone who receives such a message should not click on any links or respond.”

The OTC says anyone who receives these messages should delete them immediately and not share any personal information. If someone has provided personal information through a fraudulent link, the OTC advises to contact their financial institution and report the incident to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit.