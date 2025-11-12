Posted: Nov 12, 2025 7:22 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2025 7:22 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman Josh Brecheen (R-OK-CD2), called in to Bartlesville Radio on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming vote in the US House to approve Senate language to bill to reopen the US Government.

According to Brecheen, the vote could be taken by midnight tonight, but will then have to be sent to the President for his signature. By the time everything resumes in the government, it will have been 44 days of shutdown.