PODCAST: US Rep. Josh Brecheen Talks House Government Reopening Vote
Tom Davis
US Congressman Josh Brecheen (R-OK-CD2), called in to Bartlesville Radio on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming vote in the US House to approve Senate language to bill to reopen the US Government.
According to Brecheen, the vote could be taken by midnight tonight, but will then have to be sent to the President for his signature. By the time everything resumes in the government, it will have been 44 days of shutdown.
The bill, if passed, will restore SNAP benefits to needy families, pay to the military, air traffic controllers and TSA workers.
