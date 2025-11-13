Posted: Nov 13, 2025 1:29 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 1:29 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to break into a residence and threatening to kill someone.

38-year-old Jared Wood was charged on Wednesday with attempted first-degree burglary.

According to the Ramona Police Department, on Nov. 11, Wood allegedly approached the front door of the residence between approximately 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. and started banging on the victim’s door. Wood allegedly tried to force his way into the residence by pushing and yanking on the front door.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Wood allegedly threatened to kill the victim as he was attempting to enter the residence.

Wood has been previously convicted of felony drug charges.

Wood will appear in court again on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.