Posted: Nov 13, 2025 6:52 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2025 6:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Candidate filings for Osage Nation Principal Chief and Assistant Principal Chief closed on Thursday. Three individuals have filed for each position.

Scott BigHorse, Joe Tillman and Amanda Goodeagle have filed to run as Principal Chief. John Shaw, Scott Johnson and Myron Red Eagle have filed to run for Assistant Principal Chief.

A primary election will be held on Friday, February 20 and Saturday, February 21. An absentee ballot to vote in the primary election must be obtained by Friday, January 9.