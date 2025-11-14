Posted: Nov 14, 2025 1:27 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2025 3:42 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville firefighters responded Thursday morning to a structure fire in the 100 block of Bucy, where a family was displaced after significant damage to their home. Everyone was able to escape safely.

Local 200 of the Bartlesville Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post that the family now faces a difficult recovery and asked the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate next steps.

Firefighters thanked Bartlesville residents for their continued generosity and support during moments of crisis.