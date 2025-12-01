News
Barnsdall Schools
Posted: Dec 01, 2025 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 3:47 PM
Big Events Going on at Barnsdall Schools This Week
Ty Loftis
It is a busy week at Barnsdall Public Schools, as they are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday and helping parents and guardians complete FAFSA registration on Thursday.
This is the second blood drive Barnsdall has had this year. Each donation not only saves lives, but supports the Barnsdall scholarship fund. If somebody would like to sign-up for Wednesday's blood drive, go to the Barnsdall High School Facebook Page. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gym.
Thursday's come-and-go FAFSA sign-up night is important, as it is a form that must be completed for seniors to graduate. In order to fill out the form, you must bring a copy of your taxes from 2024. The event takes place from 3:30 p.m. to p.m. in Room 202.
