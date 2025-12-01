Posted: Dec 01, 2025 3:47 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2025 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

It is a busy week at Barnsdall Public Schools, as they are hosting a blood drive on Wednesday and helping parents and guardians complete FAFSA registration on Thursday.

This is the second blood drive Barnsdall has had this year. Each donation not only saves lives, but supports the Barnsdall scholarship fund. If somebody would like to sign-up for Wednesday's blood drive, go to the Barnsdall High School Facebook Page. It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the gym.