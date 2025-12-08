Posted: Dec 08, 2025 6:20 PMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 6:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council met for about 40 minutes Monday evening to officially call for the Feb. 10 election and approved the ballot language for the general obligation bond, capital improvement sales tax and economic development sales tax propositions.

If the propositions are approved by city voters, sales tax and property tax rates will not increase, but would remain the same for another five years.

In other business, the council approved extending the Unsheltered Homeless Task Force through July 31, 2026. Ward 4 Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick, who co-chairs the task force says he would eventually like to see the city's role sunset in the near future, but there are still some items that need to be addressed