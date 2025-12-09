Posted: Dec 09, 2025 1:43 PMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 1:43 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa man with an extensive criminal history in Washington County faces felony charges.

52-year-old Otis Hines, Jr. was charged on Tuesday with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Hines, Jr. also faces misdemeanor charges of transporting an open container of an intoxicating beverage, driving with a suspended license and speeding.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), authorities stopped Hines, Jr. on Monday for allegedly speeding and not using a turn signal. Authorities allegedly located a firearm between the driver’s seat and the center console upon approaching the vehicle.

Hines, Jr. has been previously convicted of multiple felonies in Washington County since 2000.

Hines, Jr. will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.