Posted: Jun 09, 2026 6:34 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 6:34 AM

Tom Davis

A meeting to discuss the concerns of the Caney Valley School system will be held on June 9th at the American Legion Post 334 in Ramona at 400 Veterans Blvd @ 6:00 p.m.

According to a Facebook post, note cards will be provided to write down concerns or questions and do not need to be signed with names. There will be a sign in sheet for names only when entering. Microphones will also be provided so the audience can hear and understand the questions being asked.

The post reads, "This meeting is for all concerned citizens and tax payers that live in the Caney Valley School district. We will discuss the questions that are asked and they will be presented at the school board meeting June 18th at the Administration Building starting @ 6:30 p.m."