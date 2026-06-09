Posted: Jun 09, 2026 7:51 AMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 7:51 AM

Chase Almy

If you’ve ever thought, “You know what this weekend needs? More talent contests and stories about weird Oklahoma town names,” then congratulations, Dewey has you covered. Entry forms are now available in the lobby of the historic Dewey Hotel Museum for the 2nd Annual Green Country Talent Contest, happening Saturday, June 13, as part of the Jake Bartles Birthday Celebration Day festivities. The contest is open to residents of all ages across Green Country Oklahoma, proving once and for all that karaoke confidence knows no age limit. The City of Dewey and the Dewey Hotel Museum are hosting the three-judge competition, complete with cash prizes and no entry fee.

The celebration packs a full day of entertainment around the historic Dewey Hotel. Oklahoma town names storyteller Dianne Fallis will present a program at 11 a.m. in the hotel lobby, exploring some of the stranger names scattered across the state map. Spoiler, somebody looked at “Hooker” and said, “Yep, that’ll work.” Admission for the presentation is by donation. The evening lineup includes the Green Country Talent Contest at 6 p.m., followed by the “Jake Bartles Birthday Celebration” historical pageant at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Dewey Hotel Museum. The production features a 20-cast historical performance with Alan Gentges portraying Jacob Bartles. A Tom Mix movie will wrap up the night at 8:30 p.m. Free admission is offered for the celebration events.