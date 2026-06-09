Posted: Jun 09, 2026 12:21 PMUpdated: Jun 09, 2026 12:21 PM

Nathan Thompson

Agape Mission has received a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation to help support programs serving hungry, hurting and homeless residents in Washington County.

The donation was presented by Arvest Bank Bartlesville Region President David Nickel and Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Aaron Tesavis to Sherri Smith, executive director of Agape Mission.

“We are happy to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “Agape Mission fills a nutritional need while also providing social connection to so many in our community.”

Agape Mission provides hot meals on-site and offers temporary assistance to clients facing emergency situations. The organization also operates its Food for Kids program, which supplies students with food for weekends when they may not have access to meals typically provided through free and reduced-price school meal programs.

Smith said the donation will help support Agape Mission’s Senior Meal Program.

“We are so thankful for the Arvest Foundation,” Smith said. “These funds will help support our Senior Meal Program, providing free meals in delivery containers to seniors over the age of 60 who are homebound.”

Agape Mission serves Washington County residents through a variety of programs designed to address food insecurity and provide assistance to individuals and families in need.