Posted: Aug 02, 2023 2:20 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2023 2:23 PM

Nathan Thompson

Hundreds of patrons, parents and supporters of Bartlesville Public Schools attended the annual "State of the Schools" luncheon Wednesday afternoon in the Bartlesville High School Commons to hear from Superintendent Chuck McCauley on the progress the school district made and plans for the future.

McCauley says after more than 20 years of fairly flat growth, the school district is preparing for an influx of new students in the upcoming school year

McCauley says much of that growth is coming from students who are transferring in from private schools, virtual charter schools and homeschooling programs. He says new programs and a focus on student success that the Bartlesville Public School District offers is fueling the growth.

Plans for the future include continued focus on college-ready programs and a renewed interest in career-ready programs. McCauley says the district is exploring options that include construction management.

He says the district's STEM programs are excelling beyond expectations. The Bartlesville school district is one of only 17 "Distinguished Districts" in the nation for STEM education, as recognized by Project Lead the Way, and is the only school district in Oklahoma to ever receive that honor.

McCauley says the district is continuing to progress in teaching Computer Science and preparing students for the future in Oklahoma's second-largest industry, aviation

We have the full recording of the "State of the Schools" address HERE

Bartlesville Public Schools Superitendent Chuck McCauley provides his

"State of the Schools" address during a Wednesday luncheon at the

Bartlesville High School Commons Area. The luncheon is an annual event

sponsored by the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

Photo by Nathan Thompson