Posted: Nov 13, 2023 7:35 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 7:35 PM
BHS Named Top 5 in AP Performance Among Traditional Public Schools
Bartlesville High School has been named in the Top 5 for Advanced Placement courses for public traditional schools in the entire state of Oklahoma.
LaDonna Chancellor, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning, told the Bartlesville Board of Education on Monday that this is an incredible achievement.
Out of 531 public schools in Oklahoma, Bartlesville High School earned the bronze rating for AP Honor Roll and another award for AP Access to classes.
Chancellor says 48% of graduates took at least one AP course during the 20222-2023 school year and AP coursework is available to students no matter their backgrounds.
