Posted: Nov 13, 2023 7:35 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2023 7:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville High School has been named in the Top 5 for Advanced Placement courses for public traditional schools in the entire state of Oklahoma.

LaDonna Chancellor, the school district's executive director of teaching and learning, told the Bartlesville Board of Education on Monday that this is an incredible achievement

Out of 531 public schools in Oklahoma, Bartlesville High School earned the bronze rating for AP Honor Roll and another award for AP Access to classes.