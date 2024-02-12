Posted: Feb 12, 2024 3:17 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2024 3:19 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met Monday morning in what was a standard, run of the mill meeting. The Commissioners approved a notice to proceed on ARPA funds for a sheriff repeater cabinet, installation, and supplies.

The Commissioners approved a donation to the Nowata county sheriff’s office, as explained by Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon.

Next, the Commissioners approved a phone service agreement with Sparklight, as again explained by Spurgeon.

Finally, the Commissioners tabled the financial statements and reports of CPA for Nowata County in fiscal year 2022 & 2023 and will reapproach the item next Tuesday.

The Commissioners will meet again next Tuesday due to President’s day occurring on Monday, Feb. 19th.