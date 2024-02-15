Posted: Feb 15, 2024 3:34 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2024 3:34 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Wednesday and booked on the charge of child abuse by injury. Joshua Nixon is alleged to have committed these crimes last Friday between the hours of 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Nixon dropped the victim off at his mother's house later in the day on Friday and when officers arrived, a DHS case worker was on scene and alerted officers she had photographed bruises and marks on the victim's body. The mother had taken the victim to an Urgent Care facility earlier in the day, but officers encouraged they take a trip to the Jane Phillips Medical Center to be examined for child abuse.

An affidavit goes on to say that findings on the shin and bruising on the left ear were consistent with being pinched. Nixon was interviewed at the Bartlesville Police Department on Tuesday and said that he was currently in anger management and didn't know how the victim sustained the injuries.

Nixon did say that the victim was being unruly. Nixon added that when sleeping with the victim that Nixon grabbed the victim's leg and pushed it down, but Nixon didn't think he held the victim's leg very hard. After the interview, officers believed there was enough evidence to place Nixon under arrest. He is being held over on a $75,000 bond and his next court date is set for next Friday.