Posted: Mar 06, 2024 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2024 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris

While Oklahoma’s presidential primary election is over, early voting in Kansas is open for their March 19 primary.

Advance voting in Kansas began last week and continues through March 18. Those wishing to vote early can do so at the Montgomery County Clerk's Office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 19. Those with questions can contact the Montgomery County Clerk's Office at 620-330-1200 during normal business hours.

Those in Kansas who do not reside in Montgomery County, can find their local election office here.