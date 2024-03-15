Posted: Mar 15, 2024 2:59 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2024 2:59 PM

Nathan Thompson & Matt Jordan

Two more individuals have been arrested in the murder of an Independence, Kan. man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department secured two additional arrest warrants for murder based on an investigation into the October 2023 shooting death of Jason York. In late February, three other men were arrested in St. Louis, Mo., connected to the murder, for a total of five suspects now in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service and the St. Louis County Police Department Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Joshua Denton and 18-year-old Kayvion Williams.

Both men were arrested Thursday at around 10:35 a.m. on warrants for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The suspects were booked into the St. Louis County Jail. Extradition is expected. The three men previously arrested are still being held in the St. Louis County Jail.