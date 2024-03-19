Posted: Mar 19, 2024 2:35 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2024 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The State of the Bartlesville Police Department forum is set to take place next Thursday. Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry encourages the community to come out and see what the department is doing in an effort to keep the community safe.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at Oklahoma Wesleyan University inside the Fine Arts Building.

For the month of February, the Bartlesville Police Department had 4,637 calls for service. Officers conducted more than 1,600 traffic stops. There were 256 phone calls made to 911 and 193 welfare checks made. There were 43 traffic accidents reported.