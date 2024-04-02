Posted: Apr 02, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2024 10:36 AM

Chase McNutt / Ty Loftis

Barnsdall is dealing with the aftermath of a tornado Monday evening after there was touchdown in Osage County. There is plenty of structure damage and damaged housing that has been reported thus far.

Damage clean-up has already gotten under way in Barnsdall as Fire Chief Michael Kelley explains.

Kelly also says that the majority of the damage was inflicted on the East side of town. If you are interested in volunteering or helping out, you can reach out to Chief Kelley at 918-629-4742.

Kelley also says that all residents and animals have been accounted for.