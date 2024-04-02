Here are the latest election results for the April 2 Special Elections for the City of Bartlesville, City of Nowata, Copan Public Schools, Hominy Public Schools, Oklahoma Union Public Schools and South Coffeyville Public Schools. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results will be posted as received.

These are unofficial results. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed, results will be certified by county election boards not earlier than 5 p.m. Friday, April 5.

CITY OF BARTLESVILLE CHARTER ELECTION

19 Precincts of 19 Reporting

Proposition 1

Yes: 970 39.56%

No: 1,482 60.44%

Proposition 2

Yes: 1,402 57.7%

No: 1,028 42.3%

Proposition 3

Yes: 1,167 47.87%

No: 1,271 52.13%

Proposition 4

Yes: 1,078 44.18%

No: 1,362 55.82%

Proposition 5

Yes: 1,123 46.27%

No: 1,304 53.73%

Proposition 6

Yes: 1,519 62.87%

No: 897 37.13%

Proposition 7

Yes: 1,763 72.76%

No: 660 27.24%

Proposition 8

Yes: 930 38.54%

No: 1,483 61.46%

Proposition 9

Yes: 1,581 65.33%

No: 839 34.67%

Proposition 10

Yes: 1,162 47.86%

No: 1,266 52.14%

CITY OF NOWATA COMMISSION WARD 2 3 of 4 Precincts Reporting

Garry D. Gibson 29 64.44%

J.T. Walton 16 35.56%

COPAN PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOND PROPOSITION

2 of 3 Precincts Reporting

Yes: 128 82.58%

No: 27 17.42%

HOMINY PUBLIC SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION OFFICE 4

6 of 6 Precincts Reporting

Fonda Reed: 107 62.57%

Jessica F. Fisher: 16 43.24%

OKLAHOMA UNION PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITIONS

6 of 9 Precincts Reporting

Proposition 1

Yes: 94 78.33%

No: 26 21.67%

Proposition 2

Yes: 94 78.33%

No: 26 21.67%

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS PROPOSITION

1 of 3 Precincts Reporting

Yes: 4 57.14%