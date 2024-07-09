Posted: Jul 09, 2024 1:47 PMUpdated: Jul 09, 2024 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library summer reading program is in its final month, but students in elementary school are still encouraged to come out and take part in the fun each Wednesday. Four classes remain and the first one involves the Pawhuska football team making an appearance to the library, along with Coach Matt Hennesy this week.

With next week being Cavalcade, participants will learn more about rodeos. Arts and crafts and other fun activities will be presented to the students who show up to the library for the remaining classes. Classes start at 12:45 p.m. each week.