Posted: Jul 10, 2024 5:40 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2024 5:40 AM

Tom Davis

ConocoPhillips is taking the Biden administration’s Interior Department to court over its new rules to limit oil and gas exploration in Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve.

The company that got its start in Oklahoma filed suit on Friday, as did the regional government North Slope Borough which receives revenues from oil and gas activity in the reserve.

The Anchorage Daily News reported ConocoPhillips and the Borough referred to the recent U.S. ruling that struck down the Chevron deference.