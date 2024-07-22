Posted: Jul 22, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 9:54 AM

Tom Davis

Wild Brew is back for 2024!

Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Daniel Harris with the Sutton Avian Research Center invited everyone to this cherished fundraiser for the center's ongoing conservation efforts.

Daniel described Wild Brew as a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. Patrons choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.