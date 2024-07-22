News
Local News
Posted: Jul 22, 2024 9:47 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 9:54 AM
Wild Brew 2024: Drink a Beer and Save a Bird!
Tom Davis
Wild Brew is back for 2024!
Appearing COMMUNITY CONNECTION. Daniel Harris with the Sutton Avian Research Center invited everyone to this cherished fundraiser for the center's ongoing conservation efforts.
Daniel described Wild Brew as a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and beyond all under one roof. Patrons choose from hundreds of beers and have the unique opportunity to chat with brewers one-on-one. Live music, live demonstrations from local artists, selfies with live birds and silent auction bidding wars keep the party hopping.
Your all-access Wild Brew ticket benefits the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, best known for its work with Bald Eagles. A decade ago, the species was on the endangered list; now, Bald Eagles are a regular part of our Oklahoma skyline. Following the success with eagles, scientists at Sutton are now working to save two of North America’s most endangered birds from disappearing from our planet.
