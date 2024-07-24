Posted: Jul 24, 2024 11:33 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation has developed a Pathfinder Development Program, which is there to get tribal members ready for the aerospace and aviation industry. They have partnered with a couple different agencies and are hoping to provide hands-on STEM education for those between the ages of 17 and 21.

Students can complete five pilot certifications at the Riverside Flight Center. The Career Training Scholarship Program will cover cost. Here is what Higher Education Programmer Trevor Piearcy had to say about the upcoming opportunity:

“There are a lot of people moving away from degree programs, moving back into a certification program. So we are just trying to have that availability for them to help them as much as possible.”

For students in the program now, it is expected they will complete the program next summer.